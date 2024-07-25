Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN):

7/22/2024 – WEBTOON Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – WEBTOON Entertainment is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – WEBTOON Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – WEBTOON Entertainment is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – WEBTOON Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN opened at $20.88 on Thursday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

