Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 209,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after buying an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

