Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 700.65 ($9.06), with a volume of 1183935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.50 ($9.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Redrow
Redrow Stock Performance
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.