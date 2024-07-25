Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 700.65 ($9.06), with a volume of 1183935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.50 ($9.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 698.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 663.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

