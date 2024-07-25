Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDW. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

