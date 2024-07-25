Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,060.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $721.51 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,030.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

