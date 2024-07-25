Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $252.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as high as $223.43 and last traded at $223.20, with a volume of 15975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.24.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

