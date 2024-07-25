Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGA stock opened at $218.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

