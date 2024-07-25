Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 52749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after acquiring an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.