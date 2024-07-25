Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Repay worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $974.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.43. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repay

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.