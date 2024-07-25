Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $129.58

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.58, but opened at $140.26. Repligen shares last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 175,195 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Repligen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 525.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

