Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

