Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

