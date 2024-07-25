Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perpetua Resources Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPTA. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

PPTA stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.25. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

