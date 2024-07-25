ResMed (RMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.72. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.