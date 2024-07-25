Retirement Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,221 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,374 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $428.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.53.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

