Reviewing PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -136.82% -55.27% -39.49% PagSeguro Digital 10.70% 14.51% 3.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.24 million 0.93 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.63 PagSeguro Digital $3.19 billion 1.37 $331.23 million $1.11 11.95

Analyst Recommendations

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onfolio and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 1 7 0 2.88

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Onfolio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Onfolio on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

