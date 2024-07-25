Reviewing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -5.45% -3.01% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.60% -6.49%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$21.68 million ($0.36) -39.60 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million ($0.05) -39.80

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seabridge Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seabridge Gold and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 107.29%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

