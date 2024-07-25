Reviewing Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 6.27% 4.38% 2.66% Upland Software -46.64% 13.87% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for N-able and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 Upland Software 2 1 2 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

N-able currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than N-able.

96.4% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of N-able shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $421.88 million 6.03 $23.41 million $0.14 98.29 Upland Software $297.85 million 0.21 -$179.87 million ($4.75) -0.48

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

N-able has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

N-able beats Upland Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses in the financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, insurance, non-profit healthcare, life sciences, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

