RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

