RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares €0.60 Dividend

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RHI Magnesita Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,515 ($45.46) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,452.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,480.43. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,456 ($31.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,827.49 ($49.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($55.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.