RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares €0.60 Dividend

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RHI Magnesita Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,515 ($45.46) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,452.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,480.43. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,456 ($31.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,827.49 ($49.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($55.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
