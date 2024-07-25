Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $54.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $973,772 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77,208 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

