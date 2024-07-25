Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.95

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 135831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.