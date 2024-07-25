Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Antoine Auclair Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$161,009.20.

Antoine Auclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$39.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$37.39 and a twelve month high of C$48.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.47.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCH

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.