Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $1,215,721.58 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.