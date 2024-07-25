Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $1,215,721.58 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
RIVN opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
