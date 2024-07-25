RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $139.57, but opened at $144.38. RLI shares last traded at $143.45, with a volume of 23,280 shares.
The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
RLI Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLI Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.41.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.