RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $139.57, but opened at $144.38. RLI shares last traded at $143.45, with a volume of 23,280 shares.

The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.41.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

