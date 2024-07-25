RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.