Rob Harding Purchases 19 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £126.73 ($163.90).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.7 %

LON PAY opened at GBX 666 ($8.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 603.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 541.79. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 444.51 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 679 ($8.78). The stock has a market cap of £484.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,548.84, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,837.21%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

