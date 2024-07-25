Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RHI opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

