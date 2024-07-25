Robert W. Baird Cuts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $430.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $469.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $381.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.81 and its 200-day moving average is $381.66. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

