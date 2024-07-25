Robert W. Baird Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $251.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $238.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

