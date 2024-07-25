Robert W. Baird Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $38.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.34% from the company’s previous close.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

