Roblox (RBLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Roblox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,105. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

