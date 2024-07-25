Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 10th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

