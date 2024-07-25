Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.
ROL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
