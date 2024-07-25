Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

