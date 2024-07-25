Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 73364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 18.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

