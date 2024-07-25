Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Arlo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

