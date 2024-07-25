Roth Capital Upgrades Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

