Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.63.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

