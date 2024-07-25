RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $467.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $467.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.