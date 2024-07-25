Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.21.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RUS
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Russel Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.