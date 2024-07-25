Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 158,526 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Algoma Steel Group worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.