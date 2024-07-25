Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 92,923 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 114.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Energy worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.