Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Justin Jacobs bought 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,606.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

