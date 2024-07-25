Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 374,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

