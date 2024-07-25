Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 150,657 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

