Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 70,189 Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 340.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of TCI stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

