Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

