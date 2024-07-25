Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 144.5% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.