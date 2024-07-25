Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.6 %

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.