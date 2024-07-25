Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 589,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

SSD stock opened at $177.64 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.